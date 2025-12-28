Mint Explainer | How the advance tipping ban could change ride-hailing bookings

The ministry of road transport and highways has tweaked cab aggregator guidelines to ban advance tipping—a feature that allowed passengers to offer a tip upfront while booking a ride. What does this mean for the companies bracing for short-term friction, and how will incentive redesign to offset the long-term impact? Mint explains.
The ministry of road transport and highways has tweaked cab aggregator guidelines to ban advance tipping—a feature that allowed passengers to offer a tip upfront while booking a ride. What does this mean for the companies bracing for short-term friction, and how will incentive redesign to offset the long-term impact? Mint explains.
Queries sent to Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri following the 26 December notification did not elicit a response until press time.
Queries sent to Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri following the 26 December notification did not elicit a response until press time.
What is advance tipping?
Advance tipping refers to a feature on ride-hailing apps that allows passengers to add a tip at the time of booking, before a ride is accepted or completed. Unlike traditional tipping, which follows service delivery, advance tips operate as an upfront monetary signal, explicitly indicating a user’s willingness to pay more for faster pickup or better ride certainty. Importantly, platforms maintained that tips flowed entirely to drivers, and were not going towards commissions, subscription fees, or revenue-sharing arrangements.
The feature was first rolled out first by Google-backed Namma Yatri in Bengaluru and was soon mirrored across platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, especially during peak hours and high-demand zones.
Why did regulators step in?
Concerns around advance tipping surfaced in mid-2024, when consumer complaints began flagging repeated prompts, interface nudges, and perceived pressure to tip in order to secure rides.
In early 2025, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to Uber, and subsequently to Ola and Rapido, following public criticism by consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, who termed the practice “unethical and exploitative”.
About 78% of users said they faced repeated prompts to add an advance tip, while 90% reported cancelling rides because drivers refused trips unless conditions were changed, according to a November survey by LocalCircles, a citizen survey platform that polled over 94,000 respondents across 282 districts.
Regulators viewed advance tipping not as a neutral feature, but as a design choice capable of distorting access and outcomes within a marketplace. Last week, the ministry of road transport and highways formalized this stance by amending the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines to explicitly ban advance tipping, while allowing voluntary tipping only after ride completion.
Did users feel compelled to tip upfront?
The concern centres on whether access is being skewed. Users reported that advance tipping increasingly felt less optional and more instrumental to receiving timely service.
LocalCircles data also flagged broader “dark pattern” concerns: hidden charges appearing at trip end (59%), bait-and-switch ETAs (86%), and difficulty locating cancellation options (84%). Advance tipping fit into this pattern of interface-driven pressure that nudged users into paying more without clarity on whether it materially influenced ride allocation.
“Tipping should not influence ride allocation, which is exactly what advance tipping does. It is like several people lining up at a service counter, but one person slips the staff money upfront and gets served first. That inevitably slows down or sidelines everyone else. Once extra payment starts determining service order, the system becomes unfair,” said Sachin Taparia, chief executive officer of LocalCircles.
Why do drivers favour pre-tipped rides?
For drivers, advance tipping functioned as an informal demand cue, almost a proxy for trip value.
Economic stress among gig workers is also tightly knitted with platform design. Ritesh, a 36-year-old driver based in Delhi, on multiple ride-hailing platforms, said upfront tips helped compensate for falling earnings.
But when tips begin influencing ride acceptance, allocation risks favouring users who can pay more over those who book earlier or are closer — a dynamic that quietly reshape access, priority, and service quality through design choices that most users do not fully understand.
“Many drivers relied on it as upfront assurance that a trip was worth accepting, helping stabilize earnings and reduce cancellations,” said Amit Kaushik, an independent automotive industry expert. With base fares under pressure from rising fuel costs and commissions, upfront tips offered drivers predictability. Even without explicit algorithmic prioritization, driver behaviour itself shaped matching outcomes, as tipped rides were accepted faster, he added.
What changes now after the ban?
With the feature removed, platforms are likely to face short-term friction. Drivers may become more selective, especially during high-demand periods, leading to increased rejections, cancellations, or longer wait times, noted Kaushik.
This transitional phase could test service reliability, particularly in dense urban markets where demand-supply mismatches are already acute.
Will platforms redesign incentives?
To rebalance supply and demand, platforms will need to lean more heavily on formalized incentive mechanisms, rather than user-driven signals. This includes sharper surge pricing, location-specific bonuses, time-bound incentives, and guaranteed earnings for completing a certain number of trips, Kaushik explained.
The redesign challenge lies in precision. Unlike advance tipping, which externalized the incentive to the user, these mechanisms place the onus back on platforms to fund and calibrate driver motivation. Poorly designed incentives could inflate costs or trigger regulatory scrutiny around pricing transparency.
Over the long term, Kaushik argues, the revenue impact is manageable. “If not recalibrated carefully, the change could pressure acceptance rates and customer experience in the short term, though the long-term revenue impact can be managed with the right incentive design,” he said.
What should users expect next?
In the near term, users may experience longer wait times or higher surge pricing during peak hours as platforms adjust. However, the removal of advance tipping could restore confidence among users who had felt coerced into paying extra, potentially stabilizing demand.
From a regulatory standpoint, the move signals a broader push to scrutinize how interface design and algorithmic signals shape outcomes.