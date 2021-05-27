Adverse economic impact of second wave peaked, recovery likely from June: UBS

A few states have started announcing limited relaxation of mobility restrictions as of the last week of May, which bodes well for a sequential pick-up in economic activity from June onward

India's second wave appears to have peaked, as the daily new case count and positivity rate have fallen over the past few days, according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS. Although the UBS-India Activity Indicator slipped further to 78.6 during the week ended 23 May, the weekly decline was the slowest since end-March. The indicator suggests economic activity contracted by an average of 14% month-on-month (MoM) in May to date after declining 7% MoM in April 2021.

Data shows traffic congestion is down close to 20% versus the 2021 baseline on lockdown measures. However, the state-wise trend indicates improvement in cities, including Mumbai and Pune. Power demand has continued to contract but the decline in railway freight seems to have plateaued. Vehicle registrations, which had a marked decline, have started improving sequentially. There has been improvement in railway passenger traffic and toll road revenue collection, according to UBS data.

The labour force participation rate has slowed to 39% and urban unemployment has spiked to a 12-month high of 17.4%. Demand for work by households under MGNREGA (rural employment program) had a sharp uptick, suggesting rural distress and reverse migration of urban poor to villages. A few states, such as Rajasthan and Karnataka, which had suspended/limited work under this program as cases spread to rural areas, have indicated work under rural development projects will restart, she added.

A few states have started announcing limited relaxation of mobility restrictions as of the last week of May, which bodes well for a sequential pick-up in economic activity from June onward. Still, it is increasingly possible that normalcy returns only by July which may increase downside risks to UBS’s India FY22 growth estimate of 10% YoY.