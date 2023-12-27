Advisories sent to some taxpayers for feedback on data mismatches: I-T dept

New Delhi: The income tax department on Tuesday said it has sent advisories to some tax payers seeking feedback on the apparent mismatches between disclosures in their returns and the information received by the department from certain reporting agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The department said in a social media post in the evening that the communication is to facilitate taxpayers and make them aware of the information available with the department regarding the transactions flagged by the reporting entities during the year. The reporting entities include a host of agencies including banks, financial institutions, stock market players, mutual funds and property registrars.

"It is not a notice sent to all taxpayers, but is an advisory sent in only those cases where there is an apparent mismatch between disclosures in the income tax return and information as received from the Reporting Entity," the department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The objective of the communication is to provide an opportunity to taxpayers and facilitate them to provide their feedback online on the compliance portal of the I-T department and if necessary, revise their returns already filed or to file the return if not filed, so far, the department explained.

It said that the last date for revising or filing belated return for assessment year 2023-24 is 31 December. "Taxpayers are requested to respond to the communication on priority," the department said.

The information collected from third parties is brought to the notice of the tax payer in order to encourage voluntary tax compliance. The department also now offers the facility to update tax returns already filed as part of its efforts to encourage voluntary compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

