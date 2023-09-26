Afghan currency best performing in this quarter; global aid, Taliban-imposed curbs behind surge2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:28 PM IST
On a yearly basis, the afghani has climbed by 14 percent, making it the third strongest performer after Colombia and Sri Lanka's currencies.
Afghani, the currency of conflict-ridden Afghanistan, has emerged as the best performing currency of the September quarter so far, with the surge being attributed to the massive dollar inflow in the form of humanitarian aid, as well as the currency control measures imposed by the ruling Taliban.