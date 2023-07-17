Africa faces a mounting debt crisis

How can Africa plug the gap? Across the region 21 countries have borrowing arrangements with the IMF; more will follow. But other sources of cash are drying up. Chinese loan disbursements to Africa have fallen to about 10% of their peak in 2016. Between 2012 and 2021 international aid to sub-Saharan Africa amounted to 3% of the region’s GDP, down from 4% in the previous decade. Eurobond markets may reopen, but interest rates will be higher than in the 2010s. The lowest Eurobond rate obtained by Ghana—continental west Africa’s richest country by GDP per person—was 6.4%. It will be tough to find investments that generate the returns to pay back, in dollars, loans at higher rates.