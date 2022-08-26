To repay loans, African nations offer India lithium access3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:07 AM IST
- This is part of India’s plans to leverage over-$30 bn line of credit it has extended to various nations
NEW DELHI : In a massive boost to its efforts to secure critical mineral supplies, India has been approached by several African nations with offers to service part of their development loans by giving access to Indian companies in their mining operations and allowing exports of highly prized lithium and cobalt.