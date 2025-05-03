Africa’s charcoal economy

Other policies encourage “clean cooking". Liquid petroleum gas is cleaner than charcoal and in Kenya is exempted from VAT. Firms are putting meters on gas canisters so consumers can pay as they go, rather than facing a big cost upfront. More than half of urban Kenyans now use LPG as their main fuel. Burn Manufacturing, which makes efficient stoves, has stopped selling its charcoal model there and is promoting electric ones instead, subsidised by carbon credits. Its boss, Peter Scott, argues that charcoal is “dying out" in Kenya, though not in countries like Madagascar or Zambia, where alternatives are scarce.