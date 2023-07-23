After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:08 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve is expected to implement another interest rate hike this week, despite recent indications of slowing inflation. Many experts anticipate a 25 basis points hike, raising the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001.
After a pause in June, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to implement another interest rate hike on Wednesday, marking its most restrictive monetary stance in 22 years, despite recent indications of slowing inflation. Following 10 consecutive hikes in just over a year, the Fed decided to halt its aggressive campaign of monetary tightening last month to allow policymakers more time to assess the US economy's health and the impact of recent banking stresses on lending conditions.
