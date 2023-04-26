After decades of stagnation, wages in Japan are finally rising

Consumer prices have risen at a pace not seen in four decades. Although most of the rise comes from cost-push factors, such as imported food and energy, higher headline numbers have raised expectations and placed pressure on bosses. As Mr Kasahara puts it: “Companies have a responsibility to provide wages that match inflation—and not just big firms in Tokyo." Tight labour markets have also played a role: Japan has compensated for its shrinking, greying population by bringing more women and elderly into the labour force in recent years, but these opportunities are close to being maxed out.