After heavy showers in July, IMD predicts below normal rainfall in August

After heavy showers in July, IMD predicts below normal rainfall in August4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
At the same time, the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted normal precipitation in the second half of the June-September monsoon season
India is expected to see below normal rainfall in August after witnessing excess showers in July, and normal precipitation in the second half of the June-September monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Below normal rainfall raises concerns over yield of kharif crops, especially pulses. Lower yields and production may affect overall agriculture growth and rural demand recovery, and cause inflation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×