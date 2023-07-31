After heavy showers in July, IMD predicts below normal rainfall in August

India is expected to see below normal rainfall in August after witnessing excess showers in July, and normal precipitation in the second half of the June-September monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Below normal rainfall raises concerns over yield of kharif crops, especially pulses. Lower yields and production may affect overall agriculture growth and rural demand recovery, and cause inflation.

Long period average (LPA) of rainfall across the country in August is predicted to be 254.9 mm, which is less than 94% of LPA. In August and September, 422.8 mm precipitation is expected, which is 94% to 106% of LPA based on rainfall data from 1971 to 2020.

East-central India, parts of the east & northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas are seen recording normal to above normal rainfall, whereas below normal is forecast over most parts of the Peninsular region, western parts of northwest and central India.

If lower rainfall forecast by IMD materializes for August and rainfall remains on the lower side even in September, it may hit productivity of key kharif crops that require adequate moisture in this period. Lower yields and production could have an impact on overall agriculture growth, rural demand recovery and inflation, economists say.

Indian farms rely heavily on monsoon rainfall, with 56% of the net cultivated area accounting for 44% of food production being rain-fed. Normal rainfall leads to robust crop production, helping keep a lid on food prices, especially vegetables.

“Given late arrival but wholesome rain in July, most of the kharif area is covered. Concern would be restricted to pulses, which are grown in peninsular India, where shortfall in August can be impacted," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Major fear was excess rains in Northwest India affecting paddy sowing. Going by agriculture ministry data on sowing as of July, main concern areas are pulses, cotton, jute and groundnut, which need monitoring." Rainfall in August and September will be subject to El Nino impact and hence it needs monitoring.

While India recorded 5% more precipitation at 467 mm during 1 June-31 July and 13% excess in July, east and northeast regions of the country saw the third lowest precipitation in July since 1901, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The pulses situation is a big concern as sowing still lags 12% year-on-year at 9.6 million hectares and an increase in pulses' prices tends to last longer than vegetable price spikes. “This may push up inflation further for a longer period and entail perhaps tighter monetary policy — not in terms of rates but perhaps liquidity," opined Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank. “It does present a downside risk of about 10-20 bps to our GDP forecast of 6.2%."

In case of field crops, short duration crops like moong, urad, groundnut and soybean, which are conventionally in their harvesting stage in September, are expected to be in late vegetative growth to pod formation stage during August following delayed sowing reported for kharif 2023 due to deficit rainfall in June.

“Lower rainfall could lead to flower abortion, which is anticipated to have an adverse impact on productivity of these crops and eventually lower output for pulses and oilseed crops. Delayed sowing of cotton is expected to lead to square, and boll drop if accompanied by lower rainfall situation in September, lowering yields. Additionally, infestation of pink bollworm is highly pronounced during dry weather conditions, which may further reduce yield under the crop," said Pushan Sharma, Director at CRISIL Ltd.

However, what provides solace in this situation is that rainfall in July has been higher than LPA, which has brought in enough soil moisture that can support crops during moderately low rainfall conditions. "Hence, slightly lower rainfall in August is not likely to impact crop growth to a very large extent," Sharma added. “Furthermore, normal to higher-than-normal rainfall in August predicted by IMD for West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand that are in the deficient category can provide some relief to these regions from a crop productivity perspective. But deficit or large deficit rains in September would coincide with critical irrigation stages of key kharif crop, and remains a key monitorable."

Emphasizing on El Niño and Indian Occean Dipole (IOD), currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System and other climate models indicate that the El Niño conditions are likely to intensify further and continue up to early next year. At present, neutral IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest climate models' forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the remaining part of the monsoon season.