After hitting 10-month low in Dec, IIP growth recovers to 1.3% in Jan

Industrial output, as measured by IIP (Index of Industrial Production), fell 0.6% in the month of January 2021 and rose 0.4% in the month of December last year.
After hitting a 10-month low in December, India's industrial production growth recovered to 1.3% in the month of January, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.
The mining output growth also accelerated to 2.8% during the January month as compared to a rise 2.6% in December, while manufacturing sector output grew 1.1% as against a degrowth of 0.9% in the preceding month.
"The recovery in Jan’22 industrial production is uneven and is partly supported by the base effect. The momentum in manufacturing sector is positive for the economy. However, the persisting contraction in the capital goods production, which is a barometer of investment demand, is indicating a weakness in private investments," said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India.
Meanwhile, the electricity generation growth slowed in January, rising 0.9% versus 2.8% in December.
In the April-January period of the current fiscal, the IIP growth stood at 13.7% as against a contraction of 12% in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7%. It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
"Furthermore, consumption demand in the economy continues to remain weak as indicated by the continual contraction in consumer durables. This will be a concern for the RBI amidst inflation worries," Sinha said.
