After Japan, the UK faces a slowdown; slipped into technical recession in second half of last year
Economists define the UK's recent declines in GDP as stagnation rather than a full-blown downturn, but it could increase pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates.
The UK slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, undercutting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim to be growing the economy in the run-up to a general election.
