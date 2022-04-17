The 2020 recession was the deepest on record, and shortest. The recovery has become the fastest since the 1980s while generating the steepest rise in inflation since the 1970s. Credit this atypical cycle to demand and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic and the economy’s subsequent reopening, and the extraordinary degree of fiscal and monetary stimulus in response.

It’s a good bet the next phase won’t be typical, either: The economy could start to slow abruptly, for three reasons.

First, fiscal policy pushed demand up in both 2020 and 2021, through stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment insurance, money for state and local governments, an expanded child tax credit and forgivable business loans. Almost all have expired and, apart from a few steps such as state-level tax cuts, nothing new is taking their place. Fiscal support contributed 7.6 percentage points to inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, a think tank affiliated with the Brookings Institution. It subtracted 2.1 points in the first quarter of this year.

Personal incomes, buoyed by government transfers through the end of last year, are growing much more slowly now. That would ordinarily not be a problem since earnings are increasing rapidly and job creation is brisk.

This brings us to the second reason for a slowdown: Purchasing power has been sapped by inflation. Higher gasoline prices, in particular, act just like a tax increase. As a result, wage income, which grew at a blistering 10% annual rate in the last three months, fell 1.2% when adjusted for inflation.

Some of that pressure will ease in coming months if prices for gasoline, used cars and some other items fall, as expected. Meanwhile, though, consumers will be coping with a third headwind: rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve slashed rates to near zero when the pandemic hit in early 2020 and began buying trillions of dollars in bonds. The central bank stuck with both policies even as the economy came roaring back and inflation climbed.

But since December 2021, the Fed has been pivoting hard, revising up how much rates will rise and laying plans to shed its bondholdings. The two-year Treasury yield, a proxy for how much the markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates, is still relatively low, at 2.4%. But its two-percentage point rise in the last six months is the steepest since 1994. The 30-year mortgage rate has reached 5.13%, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday, up 2.1 points in the past six months—also the fastest since 1994. This translates into an even sharper rise in monthly mortgage payments: The National Association of Realtors’ housing affordability index was at a 13-year low in February, before the latest leg up in mortgage rates.

Predicting the effect of these headwinds is complicated by the unusual nature of this cycle. Much of the surge in demand and inflation in the last two years has been concentrated on goods. Some of that might reflect a once-only spending spree as consumers equipped home offices, bought exercise equipment or replaced appliances. This could leave businesses vulnerable to the “Peloton effect," a sudden drop off in orders as consumers conclude they have enough stuff, as Peloton Interactive, which sells web-connected exercise bikes, experienced last year.

On the other hand, consumers are flush with money from past stimulus and rising stock prices, which could sustain spending for a while. And some economists argue demand for cars, houses and other goods was artificially depressed by the 2007-09 recession; what seems unusually high today might actually be a return to normal. Finally, demand has been so far above supply that a modest pull back might not affect production plans much, especially with inventories relatively low.

Nonetheless, some softening of demand seems inevitable. Private data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago points to a 2.9% drop in retail sales excluding vehicles in March from February, or 4.2% when adjusted for inflation. First quarter economic growth was probably close to zero.

Whether such a slowdown becomes a recession depends critically on the job market and inflation. Payroll growth, which has averaged a stunning 600,000 a month for the last six months, would have to fall a lot before turning negative, a prerequisite for a recession.

Moreover, “the unusual strength of labor demand is mostly reflected in an unusually high level of job openings, not an excessive level of employment," economists at Goldman Sachs noted this week. An employer who responds to falling demand by not filling a vacancy avoids the harm that layoffs cause via falling income and spending power.

Indeed, if higher interest rates and weaker real incomes serve mostly to trim excess demand, they may ease some of the pressure on supply chains that has fueled inflation. In that case, the Fed wouldn’t have to raise interest rates as much—also reducing the risk of recession. That is not typically what happens when inflation is so high to start with, and inflation has spread well beyond those sectors most directly affected by pandemic shortages. But nothing about this cycle is typical.

