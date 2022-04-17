After rapid recovery, watch for sudden slowdown

But since December 2021, the Fed has been pivoting hard, revising up how much rates will rise and laying plans to shed its bondholdings. The two-year Treasury yield, a proxy for how much the markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates, is still relatively low, at 2.4%. But its two-percentage point rise in the last six months is the steepest since 1994. The 30-year mortgage rate has reached 5.13%, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday, up 2.1 points in the past six months—also the fastest since 1994. This translates into an even sharper rise in monthly mortgage payments: The National Association of Realtors’ housing affordability index was at a 13-year low in February, before the latest leg up in mortgage rates.