After rate cuts, GST Council moves to tackle inverted duty anomalies
Summary
Inverted duties refer to situations where raw materials are taxed more than the final product, skewing prices, straining working capital, and pulling businesses into protracted refund battles.
NEW DELHI : After slashing goods and services tax (GST) rates in September, the Centre and states are now gearing up to fix the tax system’s next fault line—inverted duty structures, according to two persons aware of discussions in the government.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story