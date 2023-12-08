After RBI MPC verdict today, US Fed to unveil policy decision next week: Here's what experts predict
Market analysts underscore that the recent statements from the US Federal Reserve officials indicate that the US central bank is currently not considering raising interest rates in its last policy meeting of 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unveiled its fifth policy decision for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) earlier today and kept the interest rates unchanged, in line with D-Street estimates. The US Federal Reserve is now all set to reveal its policy outcome on Wednesday, December 13.