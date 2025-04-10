After Tariff climbdown, world asks: Is it method or madness?

The EU, which governs trade policy for the entirety of the bloc, said before Trump announced the pause that it would retaliate against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs with duties on about 21 billion euros worth of American products, equivalent to around $23 billion. But it had yet to respond to the across-the-board 20% tariffs imposed by Trump last week on most goods from the bloc, or to Trump’s 25% automotive tariffs announced earlier.