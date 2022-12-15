After the Fed, the ECB, Bank of England set to lift rates

The other main issue to keep an eye on will be what the ECB says about quantitative tightening, or the tapering of asset purchases. “We expect the tapering in APP [asset purchase programmes] reinvestments to start at the end of Q1 at ~€20bn/month and to converge to €28bn/month (a complete stop) later in the year, but this is where a hawkish surprise is most likely to come from – earlier start and faster convergence," said Davide Oneglia at TS Lombard.