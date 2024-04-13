After U.S. inflation shock, next shoe to drop could be in Tokyo

The Bank of Japan has long been hesitant to raise rates too quickly. It kept its negative interest-rate regime over the past few years when most other major central banks were raising them. It could take matters into its own hands and allow its bond yields to rise. Unlike the Fed, which is unwinding its bondholdings, the Bank of Japan continues to be a buyer. But in a country with massive government borrowings of its own and companies and consumers accustomed to low rates, that could prove jarring to government and private finances.