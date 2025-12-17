India has approached the World Trade Organization (WTO) for consultations with the European Union (EU) as the bloc’s proposed tariffs and quotas on ferro-alloy imports deepen worries about global trade uncertainty when the two parties are negotiating a free-trade pact.
After US and Mexico, trade uncertainty emerges from EU
SummaryIndia seeks WTO talks after EU proposed tariffs and quotas on ferro-alloy imports. While the impact may be limited, move increases uncertainty amid global trade turmoil.
