India’s demographic dividend will eventually dwindle: ADB
Yet the ageing population could also be an opportunity to get more productivity out of older persons or a silver dividend, ADB said
Tbilisi, Georgia: Ageing population is turning out to be a challenge for developing Asia and the Pacific and it could reduce the demographic dividend of countries with younger population such as India and Indonesia, over the coming years, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released here on Thursday. However, there is an opportunity to get more productivity out of older persons, a silver dividend, ADB said.