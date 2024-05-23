Aggressive bids for road projects leading to a build-up of stress in the sector
This coming ahead of government’s plan to revive private sector interest in the sector through award of BoT where investment risk is entirely borne by the developer, could require further calibration of policies to salvage new projects
Aggressive new entrants for highway projects have built up stress-like conditions in the sector, driving down bids with the result that several projects have failed to get financial closure, an analysis by India Ratings and Research has found.