Agri exports to grow at 15% in FY22: Commerce ministry

NEW DELHI: Commerce ministry expects India’s agri-export will register a growth of about 15% in FY22 after growing at 25% in FY21.

Despite covid-19 restrictions during the second wave of the pandemic, India’s export of agricultural and processed food products in the June quarter of FY22 increased 44.3% to $4.8 billion. The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first three months of the current fiscal is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in FY21, the commerce ministry said.

According to World Trade Ooganisation’s trade map, with the total agri exports of $37 billion in the year 2019, India is ranked at 9th position in the world ranking.

As per the quick estimates for the June quarter, export of rice grew 25.3% to $2.4 billion while meat, dairy and poultry products rose 111.5% to $1 billion during the quarter. Fruits and vegetable exports grew 9.1% to $638 mn while export of cereal preparations and other processed items rose 70% to $528 mn during the quarter.

“The initiatives taken by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce have helped the country achieve this milestone at a time when the outbreak of pandemic was at its peak," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The APEDA has also taken several initiatives to promote products registered with geographical indications (GI) in India by organising Virtual Buyer Seller Meets on agricultural and food products with UAE and with the US for handicraft products. APEDA is continuing with the initiative of conducting Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM) with potential importing countries to popularize the GI products of major agricultural commodities exported.

“In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters. APEDA has also initiated the registration of pack-houses for horticulture products for meeting the quality requirements of the international market. Registration of exports units for peanut shelling and grading and processing units, for instance, is to ensure quality adherence for the EU and non-EU countries," the commerce ministry said.

