Agri exports to grow at 15% in FY22: Commerce ministry

“In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters. APEDA has also initiated the registration of pack-houses for horticulture products for meeting the quality requirements of the international market. Registration of exports units for peanut shelling and grading and processing units, for instance, is to ensure quality adherence for the EU and non-EU countries," the commerce ministry said.

