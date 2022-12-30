Agricultural, processed food products exports up 16% at$17.43 billion in Apr-Nov

Basmati rice exports grew 39.26% on year to $2,873 million during April-November, while the export of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 5% to $4,109 million.
New Delhi: India’s agricultural and processed food products exports rose 16% year-on-year to $17.43 billion during April-November.
According to the provisional data by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products during April-November rose to $17.43 billion from $15.07 billion a year ago.
For 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed, the commerce ministry said in an official statement.
As per the DGCI&S provisional data, export of processed fruits and vegetables recorded a growth of 32.60% on year during April-November 2022, while that of fresh fruits rose 4%. Overseas sales of processed food product like cereals grew 28.29% on year.
Export of dairy products increased 33.77% to $421 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal. Basmati rice exports grew 39.26% on year to $2,873 million during April-November, while the export of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 5% to $4,109 million.
Export of pulses rose 90.49% year-on-year to $392 million during April-November 2022-23. Wheat exports increased 29.29% to $1508 during the period under review.
“We have been working with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, processors to ensure that quality agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country,"said M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA.