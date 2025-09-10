In charts: How will this year's monsoon fury impact the economy?

About a fifth of India’s economy is dependent on agriculture, which in turn is heavily reliant on a good monsoon. This year began promisingly, with an early monsoon and abundant rainfall creating a favourable environment for kharif crops. However, it soon turned sour as torrential rain battered agriculture-heavy states in the north-west and several southern states as well.

Data shows that among key agricultural states, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were among the worst-hit in recent weeks. Rainfall deviation from normal in the week ended 3 September was 453.8% in Punjab, 325.2% in Chandigarh and the Delhi region, 284.8% in West Rajasthan and 151.5% in East Rajasthan, and 173.8% in Telangana.

Punjab, facing its worst floods in decades, accounts for about 11% of India's cereal output and could see up to 10% damage to sugarcane and paddy yields and more than 10% to cotton and cauliflower, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence. Excess rainfall in other states has also put at risk their output of paddy, cotton, tomatoes, onions, jowar and bajra, among others.

“Over the past 10 years, rainfall deviations of -14% to 10% have affected sowing, yields and prices," Crisil Intelligence noted. Erratic rainfall risks hardening inflation since food accounts for 47% and 40% of rural and urban household spending, respectively, it added.

Mixed outlook

The kharif season started on a strong note, with sowing 0.8% higher than normal as of 5 September. Among cereals, the sowing of rice was 8.7% above normal. This faces risks until the harvesting season in October. “For the rest of the season and up until harvest beginning late October, the distribution of rainfall would be more important to track to assess crop production in the season," Barclays noted in a report.

The extent of the damage will most likely be clear in the coming months. There have been several instances of sharp spikes in food prices, especially vegetables, owing to rain-induced crop damage. Food inflation surged to 14.2% in December 2019 from 5.1% in September 2019 after heavy rainfall damaged onion output. In July 2023, food inflation spiked to 11.5% from 4.6% the previous month as uneven rainfall damaged crops and disrupted transportation in several areas.

However, with inflation currently hovering around the RBI's lower tolerance limit, the August print projected at 2.2%, and GST rate cuts expected to curb inflation, the impact of rain-induced risks could be moderate, economists said.

Historical trend

Over the past decade, India has largely received above-normal or below-normal monsoons, with normal showers seen in only two years. Experts have attributed this to the effects of climate change. While both below-normal and above-normal monsoon years bring risks to the economy, the broad-based damage is not as evident in above-normal years. Data shows agricultural output was strong in the years of both normal and above-normal monsoon years, while below-monsoon years clearly recorded weaker growth, barring a few exceptions.

Despite rainfall at 108% of the long-period average (LPA) in FY25, agricultural output grew 4.6%. However, distribution of rainfall is also important. Even if the national average rainfall turns out to be 106% of LPA in 2025, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the damage done to crops and disruptions caused to normal life by excessive rainfall in some parts could be significant.