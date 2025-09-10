In charts: How will this year's monsoon fury impact the economy?
Punjab, facing its worst floods in decades, contributes about 11% of India's cereal output and could see up to 10% damage to sugarcane and paddy yields, and more than 10% to cotton and cauliflower. But will this have a broad-based impact?
About a fifth of India’s economy is dependent on agriculture, which in turn is heavily reliant on a good monsoon. This year began promisingly, with an early monsoon and abundant rainfall creating a favourable environment for kharif crops. However, it soon turned sour as torrential rain battered agriculture-heavy states in the north-west and several southern states as well.