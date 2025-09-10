In charts: How will this year's monsoon fury impact the economy?

Historical trend

Over the past decade, India has largely received above-normal or below-normal monsoons, with normal showers seen in only two years. Experts have attributed this to the effects of climate change. While both below-normal and above-normal monsoon years bring risks to the economy, the broad-based damage is not as evident in above-normal years. Data shows agricultural output was strong in the years of both normal and above-normal monsoon years, while below-monsoon years clearly recorded weaker growth, barring a few exceptions.