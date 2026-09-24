Agriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency

Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed ₹1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.
As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned ₹100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over ₹171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.