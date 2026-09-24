Agriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency

Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed ₹1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.
Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed ₹1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.
As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned ₹100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over ₹171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.
As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned ₹100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over ₹171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.
The data showed Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat are the top five beneficiary states. By category, projects by individual farmers account for the largest chunk of approved ventures at nearly 59%; followed by agri-entrepreneurs at 34%; primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) at 3.4%; and startups, farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and other stakeholders making up the remaining 3.6%.
Under the scheme, all loans up to ₹2 crore carry an interest subvention of 3% per annum for up to seven years. For credit exceeding ₹2 crore, the 3% subvention is capped at the ₹2 crore mark. According to the data, primary processing centres received the largest share of sanctioned funds at ₹24,665 crore, followed by warehouses at ₹17,828 crore and cold storage facilities, including cold-chain infrastructure, at ₹11,608 crore. Additionally, ₹8,976 crore went toward farm and harvest automation, while custom hiring centres secured ₹8,094 crore.
The push for better post-harvest infrastructure is critical for India, which loses ₹1.53 trillion worth of farm produce every year due to supply chain inefficiencies. With total foodgrain output reaching a record 376.56 million tonnes under the third advance estimates, expanding storage, processing, transport, and market-linkage facilities has become increasingly urgent.
Bridging the gap
The ₹1 trillion milestone in bank sanctions arrives as strengthening post-harvest facilities becomes increasingly important to curb produce losses, enable value addition, and streamline the country’s farm-to-market supply chain, said the first person cited above.
"The latest lending data suggest that the AIF is increasingly supporting a broader agricultural infrastructure ecosystem—from farm-level mechanisation and harvesting to processing, storage and cold-chain facilities—potentially strengthening the links between farmers, processors and markets," the second person said.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, partner at Deloitte India, said, "This is a significant milestone for the AIF and reflects the scale of demand for farm-gate and post-harvest assets. Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown strong uptake, demonstrating what focused outreach, institutional coordination and timely credit facilitation can achieve.”
However, uneven progress across states remains a concern, he added. “The next phase should focus on improving project identification, bankability and last-mile handholding in regions that have yet to fully utilize the scheme. Ultimately, success must be measured by lower post-harvest losses, stronger value chains, and better price realization for farmers," Kuchibhotla said.
Queries emailed to the spokesperson for the agriculture ministry on 23 September remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
Target doubled
Launched on 8 July 2020, the AIF provides financing support for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets, including warehouses, cold storage, and processing and aggregation facilities. Operating over a 13-year period from FY21 to FY33, the scheme offers loans through lending institutions at a capped interest rate of 9%.
Loan disbursements, which were originally set to wrap up over six years by the end of FY26, have been extended to 30 September 2026. On 13 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a doubling of the AIF's target loan pool to ₹2 trillion from the initial ₹1 trillion allocation, significantly expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.
“The AIF has made it easier for FPOs to invest in assets such as warehouses, primary processing units and sorting and grading facilities. Earlier, the high upfront cost made such investments difficult for farmer groups,” said Puneet Singh Thind, founder & director, Northern Farmers Mega FPO, a federation of farmer-producer organizations from five north Indian states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.
Farmer groups said the fund plays a key role in helping growers secure better prices for their produce. “Access to storage gives farmers greater flexibility over when to sell their produce. Instead of selling immediately after harvest when arrivals are high, FPOs can hold and aggregate produce and look for better market opportunities,” said Ranbir Singh, a sugarcane farmer and president of the Saharanpur-based Kisan Nyay Morcha, a group representing around 2,000 farmers.