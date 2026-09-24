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Agriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency

Vijay C Roy
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 05:17 PM IST
The Centre doubled the AIF's target loan pool from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 trillion to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 trillion in February 2026, expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.
The Centre doubled the AIF's target loan pool from ₹1 trillion to ₹2 trillion in February 2026, expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.
Summary

Government data shows Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat are the top five beneficiary states, and that projects by individual farmers account for the largest chunk of approved ventures at nearly 59%.

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Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed 1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.

Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed 1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.

As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned 100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over 171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.

As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned 100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over 171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.

The data showed Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat are the top five beneficiary states. By category, projects by individual farmers account for the largest chunk of approved ventures at nearly 59%; followed by agri-entrepreneurs at 34%; primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) at 3.4%; and startups, farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and other stakeholders making up the remaining 3.6%.

Under the scheme, all loans up to 2 crore carry an interest subvention of 3% per annum for up to seven years. For credit exceeding 2 crore, the 3% subvention is capped at the 2 crore mark. According to the data, primary processing centres received the largest share of sanctioned funds at 24,665 crore, followed by warehouses at 17,828 crore and cold storage facilities, including cold-chain infrastructure, at 11,608 crore. Additionally, 8,976 crore went toward farm and harvest automation, while custom hiring centres secured 8,094 crore.

The push for better post-harvest infrastructure is critical for India, which loses 1.53 trillion worth of farm produce every year due to supply chain inefficiencies. With total foodgrain output reaching a record 376.56 million tonnes under the third advance estimates, expanding storage, processing, transport, and market-linkage facilities has become increasingly urgent.

Also Read | Why India's farm story is about more than just El Niño

Bridging the gap

The 1 trillion milestone in bank sanctions arrives as strengthening post-harvest facilities becomes increasingly important to curb produce losses, enable value addition, and streamline the country’s farm-to-market supply chain, said the first person cited above.

"The latest lending data suggest that the AIF is increasingly supporting a broader agricultural infrastructure ecosystem—from farm-level mechanisation and harvesting to processing, storage and cold-chain facilities—potentially strengthening the links between farmers, processors and markets," the second person said.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, partner at Deloitte India, said, "This is a significant milestone for the AIF and reflects the scale of demand for farm-gate and post-harvest assets. Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown strong uptake, demonstrating what focused outreach, institutional coordination and timely credit facilitation can achieve.”

However, uneven progress across states remains a concern, he added. “The next phase should focus on improving project identification, bankability and last-mile handholding in regions that have yet to fully utilize the scheme. Ultimately, success must be measured by lower post-harvest losses, stronger value chains, and better price realization for farmers," Kuchibhotla said.

Queries emailed to the spokesperson for the agriculture ministry on 23 September remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Not just the farmer, PSBs may soon fund entire farm value chains

Target doubled

Launched on 8 July 2020, the AIF provides financing support for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets, including warehouses, cold storage, and processing and aggregation facilities. Operating over a 13-year period from FY21 to FY33, the scheme offers loans through lending institutions at a capped interest rate of 9%.

Loan disbursements, which were originally set to wrap up over six years by the end of FY26, have been extended to 30 September 2026. On 13 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a doubling of the AIF's target loan pool to 2 trillion from the initial 1 trillion allocation, significantly expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.

“The AIF has made it easier for FPOs to invest in assets such as warehouses, primary processing units and sorting and grading facilities. Earlier, the high upfront cost made such investments difficult for farmer groups,” said Puneet Singh Thind, founder & director, Northern Farmers Mega FPO, a federation of farmer-producer organizations from five north Indian states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Farmer groups said the fund plays a key role in helping growers secure better prices for their produce. “Access to storage gives farmers greater flexibility over when to sell their produce. Instead of selling immediately after harvest when arrivals are high, FPOs can hold and aggregate produce and look for better market opportunities,” said Ranbir Singh, a sugarcane farmer and president of the Saharanpur-based Kisan Nyay Morcha, a group representing around 2,000 farmers.

Also Read | Modi’s ‘Sapt Dhara’: India’s farm-to-food strategy and why it matters
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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyAgriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency

Vijay C Roy
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 05:17 PM IST
The Centre doubled the AIF's target loan pool from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 trillion to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 trillion in February 2026, expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.
The Centre doubled the AIF's target loan pool from ₹1 trillion to ₹2 trillion in February 2026, expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.
Summary

Government data shows Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat are the top five beneficiary states, and that projects by individual farmers account for the largest chunk of approved ventures at nearly 59%.

Gift this article

Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed 1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.

Financial support under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), administered by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, crossed 1 trillion on 23 September, according to two people aware of the matter. The milestone reflects growing investment in primary processing centres, warehouses, cold storage, and other post-harvest facilities aimed at improving the farm-to-market supply chain, these people added.

As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned 100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over 171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.

As of 23 September, lending institutions, including scheduled commercial and cooperative banks, have sanctioned 100,062 crore across 220,762 projects nationwide under the scheme, according to government data reviewed by Mint. In total, the Centre’s flagship AIF has mobilized over 171,430 crore in project investments across the sector since its launch in FY21.

The data showed Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat are the top five beneficiary states. By category, projects by individual farmers account for the largest chunk of approved ventures at nearly 59%; followed by agri-entrepreneurs at 34%; primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) at 3.4%; and startups, farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and other stakeholders making up the remaining 3.6%.

Under the scheme, all loans up to 2 crore carry an interest subvention of 3% per annum for up to seven years. For credit exceeding 2 crore, the 3% subvention is capped at the 2 crore mark. According to the data, primary processing centres received the largest share of sanctioned funds at 24,665 crore, followed by warehouses at 17,828 crore and cold storage facilities, including cold-chain infrastructure, at 11,608 crore. Additionally, 8,976 crore went toward farm and harvest automation, while custom hiring centres secured 8,094 crore.

The push for better post-harvest infrastructure is critical for India, which loses 1.53 trillion worth of farm produce every year due to supply chain inefficiencies. With total foodgrain output reaching a record 376.56 million tonnes under the third advance estimates, expanding storage, processing, transport, and market-linkage facilities has become increasingly urgent.

Also Read | Why India's farm story is about more than just El Niño

Bridging the gap

The 1 trillion milestone in bank sanctions arrives as strengthening post-harvest facilities becomes increasingly important to curb produce losses, enable value addition, and streamline the country’s farm-to-market supply chain, said the first person cited above.

"The latest lending data suggest that the AIF is increasingly supporting a broader agricultural infrastructure ecosystem—from farm-level mechanisation and harvesting to processing, storage and cold-chain facilities—potentially strengthening the links between farmers, processors and markets," the second person said.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, partner at Deloitte India, said, "This is a significant milestone for the AIF and reflects the scale of demand for farm-gate and post-harvest assets. Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown strong uptake, demonstrating what focused outreach, institutional coordination and timely credit facilitation can achieve.”

However, uneven progress across states remains a concern, he added. “The next phase should focus on improving project identification, bankability and last-mile handholding in regions that have yet to fully utilize the scheme. Ultimately, success must be measured by lower post-harvest losses, stronger value chains, and better price realization for farmers," Kuchibhotla said.

Queries emailed to the spokesperson for the agriculture ministry on 23 September remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Not just the farmer, PSBs may soon fund entire farm value chains

Target doubled

Launched on 8 July 2020, the AIF provides financing support for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets, including warehouses, cold storage, and processing and aggregation facilities. Operating over a 13-year period from FY21 to FY33, the scheme offers loans through lending institutions at a capped interest rate of 9%.

Loan disbursements, which were originally set to wrap up over six years by the end of FY26, have been extended to 30 September 2026. On 13 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a doubling of the AIF's target loan pool to 2 trillion from the initial 1 trillion allocation, significantly expanding financing support for agricultural infrastructure.

“The AIF has made it easier for FPOs to invest in assets such as warehouses, primary processing units and sorting and grading facilities. Earlier, the high upfront cost made such investments difficult for farmer groups,” said Puneet Singh Thind, founder & director, Northern Farmers Mega FPO, a federation of farmer-producer organizations from five north Indian states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Farmer groups said the fund plays a key role in helping growers secure better prices for their produce. “Access to storage gives farmers greater flexibility over when to sell their produce. Instead of selling immediately after harvest when arrivals are high, FPOs can hold and aggregate produce and look for better market opportunities,” said Ranbir Singh, a sugarcane farmer and president of the Saharanpur-based Kisan Nyay Morcha, a group representing around 2,000 farmers.

Also Read | Modi’s ‘Sapt Dhara’: India’s farm-to-food strategy and why it matters
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyAgriculture Infrastructure Fund loans cross ₹1 trillion as Centre targets post-harvest efficiency
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