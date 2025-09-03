Projects worth ₹1.15 trillion get support from agri-infra fund
The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, set up in July 2020, aims to create large-scale infrastructure to enhance storage, reduce wastage, improve value addition, and ultimately increase farmer incomes
The government’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, which aims to finance post-harvest crop management, has attracted investment worth over ₹1.15 trillion in 123,650 projects across India since its launch in July 2020, according to two officials aware of the matter.