Projects worth ₹1.15 trillion get support from agri-infra fund

The government’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, which aims to finance post-harvest crop management, has attracted investment worth over ₹1.15 trillion in 123,650 projects across India since its launch in July 2020, according to two officials aware of the matter.

Under the fund, financial institutions such as banks sanction loans for the project, while the central government offers an interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a loan limit of ₹2 crore to the beneficiary for a period of seven years. Also, the government offers credit guarantee coverage (fee borne by the government) to eligible borrowers for a loan up to ₹2 crore. Borrowers contribute at least 10% of the total project cost.

The banks have sanctioned a loan worth ₹71,720 crore to eligible beneficiaries and disbursed around ₹49,500 crore as on 2 September, said the first person quoted earlier, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The fund aims to create large-scale infrastructure to enhance storage, reduce wastage, improve value addition, and ultimately increase farmer incomes. According to government estimates, 6% of crops in India suffer post-harvest loss, which translates to a loss of ₹1.2 trillion. Of this, highly perishable fruits and vegetables account for a significant share.

India faced record annual post-harvest losses of ₹1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) from 2020 to 2022 due to crops and agri-allied produce, according to research by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). Soybean exhibited the highest percentage loss at 15.34%, followed by wheat at 7.87%, paddy at 6.37%, and maize at 5.95%.

According to the data, the approved projects under the fund include around 32,054 custom hiring centres for agricultural implements, followed by processing units (23,800) and warehouses (16,400). Around 3,800 sorting and grading units for horticulture produce and about 2,500 cold stores, besides over 40,450 critical post-harvest and farm-related assets, were sanctioned under the project.

"The infrastructure projects would help in reducing post-harvest losses, modernizing agriculture practices and help farmers in better price realization of their produce," said the second person quoted above.

A query emailed to the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare remained unanswered until press time.

"The fund not only reduces post-harvest losses but also adds value to farmers' produce, ensuring better income and market competitiveness," said Anjal Prakash, clinical associate professor (research) and research director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. “By strengthening infrastructure, AIF promotes more efficient supply chains, minimizes wastage, and enhances food security across the country."

Among the beneficiaries, projects by farmers account for 46% share, followed by agri-entrepreneurs (42%), primary agriculture cooperative societies (8%), with startups, farmer producer organizations and other stakeholders contributing the remaining 4%.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat are among the top five beneficiaries of the fund. "In these states, the fund is being utilized to set up custom hiring centres for agricultural implements besides strengthening market linkages and value chain management by setting up primary processing units, warehouses, cold chains, and collection centres," said the second person.

Under the fund, a loan provision of ₹1 trillion has been made through lending institutions, with a capped interest rate of 9% on loans. The scheme is operational for 13 years, from 2020–21 to 2032–33. However, loan disbursement under the scheme will be completed in six years, by the end of FY26. All loans under this financing facility have an interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a loan limit of ₹2 crore. This interest subvention is available for a maximum period of seven years. In case of loans beyond ₹2 crores, interest subvention is limited to ₹2 crore.