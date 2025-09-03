Projects worth ₹1.15 trillion get support from agri-infra fund

Under the fund, a loan provision of ₹1 trillion has been made through lending institutions, with a capped interest rate of 9% on loans. The scheme is operational for 13 years, from 2020–21 to 2032–33. However, loan disbursement under the scheme will be completed in six years, by the end of FY26. All loans under this financing facility have an interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a loan limit of ₹2 crore. This interest subvention is available for a maximum period of seven years. In case of loans beyond ₹2 crores, interest subvention is limited to ₹2 crore.