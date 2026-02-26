Several Indian states plan to integrate trees into mainstream farming systems to improve soil health, capture atmospheric carbon, and diversify rural livelihoods, as crop yields drop due to climate change and land degradation.
States eye agroforestry to lift farm incomes, restore degraded land
SummaryHaryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh plan to launch state-specific agroforestry policies to include tree-based farming as a driver of sustainable economic growth.
