States eye agroforestry to lift farm incomes, restore degraded land

Several Indian states plan to integrate trees into mainstream farming systems to improve soil health, capture atmospheric carbon, and diversify rural livelihoods, as crop yields drop due to climate change and land degradation.
Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are in the process of launching state-specific agroforestry policies to include tree-based farming as a driver of sustainable economic growth, according to six people aware of the development.
The proposed frameworks will ease timber and paper transit regulations, promote high-value tree species, facilitate access to quality planting material, and encourage private sector participation in value chains such as pulp, plywood, bioenergy, and fruit processing, the people said.
Nearly 1.7 billion people globally live in regions where crop yields are declining due to human-induced land degradation, posing a direct threat to agricultural productivity and food security, according to The State of Food and Agriculture 2025. Agroforestry—cultivating trees alongside crops and livestock—is increasingly being viewed as a solution to rising input costs, erratic weather patterns, and land degradation.
In India, trees outside forests (TOF) account for 8.65% of the total land area of 328.7 million hectares. Agriculture contributes nearly 16% to the nation’s GDP and supports over 46% of the workforce. With 86% of farmers classified as marginal, integrating trees on farms provides diversified income streams from timber, fruits, fodder and fuelwood.
"Tree-based farming reduces risk—when crop prices fluctuate or drought hits, income from timber or horticulture acts as a financial safety net for smallholders,” said K.T. Parthiban, professor, Forest College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. “Also, by improving biodiversity, soil organic carbon, and micro-climate conditions, agroforestry enhances long-term productivity without expanding agricultural land.”
What states are planning
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are focusing on poplar and eucalyptus-based models, while Rajasthan is exploring arid-zone species suited to water-scarce conditions. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are emphasizing convergence with watershed and horticulture missions, according to the officials cited above.
"Agroforestry is no longer framed merely as an environmental intervention but as a driver of sustainable economic growth. The aim is to uniformly increase tree cover, improve farmers’ economic security, enhance food and nutrition outcomes, and create new opportunities in tree-based economies," said a senior official in the Haryana forest department. The state is likely to launch its policy next month.
Similarly, a forest official in the Rajasthan government confirmed the development. "Yes, we are coming up with an agroforestry policy, and soon it will be introduced. Since it is yet to get approval, at this point in time, we won't be able to comment on salient features," the official said.
Officials in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh confirmed that the policy is at an advanced stage and will be launched very soon.
"We are going to launch our dedicated agroforestry policy within a month, which will not only boost farmers' income but also support the industry by providing raw material," said Dr. P.V. Chalapathi Rao, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, forest department, Andhra Pradesh.
Queries emailed to the Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments on 22 February remain unanswered.
Three of the six people cited earlier said states are proposing to simplify procedures for tree harvesting and transit, reduce inter-departmental bottlenecks, and provide clarity on species permitted for felling and transport—long-standing pain points that have discouraged farmers from integrating trees into farmlands.
Draft policies across these states aim to uniformly increase the tree cover; enhance agriculture's climate resilience, farmers' economic security, food, nutrition, and health security, while also creating opportunities in tree-based economies; supplying raw materials for wood-based industries; generating employment; and meeting green cover targets outlined in the National Agroforestry Policy 2014 and national and international commitments.
Assam and Odisha, which have moved ahead with dedicated frameworks, are being cited as models. Assam notified its state-specific agroforestry policy in December 2024, followed by Odisha in June 2025.
Multiple challenges
Still, only a small proportion of farmers have adopted the practice, indicating room for much greater uptake with continued support, credit, awareness, and market linkages.
"Agroforestry uptake remains slow because trees take several years to generate returns, timber markets lack guaranteed buyers, and state-level felling and transit rules remain complicated,” according to Devinder Sharma, an agricultural policy expert.
“Access to institutional credit and crop insurance is limited, while government support systems such as MSP continue to favour traditional cereal cultivation,” said Sharma. “For small and marginal farmers, shifting to tree-based farming without assured interim income is a major risk. Without stronger market linkages and clearer regulations, scaling agroforestry across India will remain a challenge.”
To be sure, the economic value generated from the forest sector has increased over the past decade. The average annual gross value added from forestry rose to 3.96% between 2014-15 and 2023-24, from a negative 0.31% in the previous decade, according to the agriculture ministry data.
To promote agroforestry, the Union government launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PMRKVY) in 2023-24. It focuses on establishing and strengthening nurseries and supplying high-quality planting material, including seeds, seedlings, clones, hybrids, and improved varieties, to farmers to increase tree cover on farmlands.
In the budget for FY27, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured support for high-value forestry products such as coconuts, pine nuts, agarwood and sandalwood.
"Taken together, the emerging state policies signal a structural shift: agroforestry is being institutionalized as a mainstream development pathway—one that links livelihoods, climate goals and green growth in a single framework,” said Ravi Prabhu, senior advisor, Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)-International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF).
CIFOR and ICRAF were leading research organizations that were merged in 2019. The combined organization is working with states to formulate agroforestry policy.
“The full economic, social and environmental potential of India’s agroforestry can be realized by focusing on four critical industries—plywood, paper and pulp, wooden furniture, and pulp and extracts for food processing," said Prabhu.