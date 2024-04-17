Ahead of Elon Musk's India visit, govt tweaks FDI norms for space sector to boost investment
- The FDI rules were liberalised to attract offshore investors in satellite manufacturing and satellite launch vehicles segments.
The government has notified amendments to the foreign direct investment policy in the space sector to attract offshore investors in satellite manufacturing and satellite launch vehicles segments.
