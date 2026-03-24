Ghost GDP or unexpected jobs: Making sense of what lies in the AI-led future

Country-level differences are equally stark. Nearly 70% of employment in the UK and 60% in the US falls in high-exposure roles, whereas exposure ranges from about 41% in Brazil to 26% in India. These differences reflect underlying employment structures. Advanced economies have a higher concentration of professional, managerial, and clerical roles, which are more exposed to AI, while countries such as India have a larger share of workers in agriculture, crafts, and elementary occupations with lower exposure.