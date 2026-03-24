A viral note from a small research firm, Citrini Research, rattled the US information technology (IT) stocks when it warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to “ghost GDP”.
Ghost GDP or unexpected jobs: Making sense of what lies in the AI-led future
SummaryThe views on AI are divided: one end predicts a demand collapse; the other end suggests the creation of jobs that we don’t know of yet. The reality, however, could lie somewhere in the middle.
A viral note from a small research firm, Citrini Research, rattled the US information technology (IT) stocks when it warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to “ghost GDP”.
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