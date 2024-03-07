AI Mission, hike in DA get Cabinet nod

NEW DELHI :The Union cabinet on Thursday approved an India AI Mission, raised dearness allowance (DA) for central employees and pensioners and extended its flagship cooking gas subsidy scheme, clearing a slew of decisions ahead of the upcoming general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹10,372 crore India AI Mission will aim to build a base of graphic processing units (GPUs), multi-modal domain-specific large language models (LLMs), and a unified data platform. It will offer an open-source database of non-personal data that can be used to train AI models and market artificial intelligence (AI) applications commercially.

"A major element of this mission will be creation of 10,000 GPUs of compute capacity through a public-private partnership, which will be required for developing a high-end AI compute ecosystem. This will create a kind of a marketplace for AI, which will offer it as a service for promoting research and development (R&D), startups, universities and academia. This will catapult India's AI ecosystem in the coming years," Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters.

Two to three innovation centres will be created to develop LLMs, Goyal said, adding the unified data platform will be a "one-stop solution" to make data available to startups and researchers.

"PM Modi has democratised technology. With AI mission, he will make compute power available to innovators, startups, students, and educational institutions," IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"AI is poised to be the kinetic enabler for India's digital economy. This programme will catalyze India's AI ecosystem and position it as a force shaping the future of AI for India and the world. AI is one of the greatest inventions of our time, India will play a major role in shaping its future," said minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The industry welcomed the development. Jayanth Kolla, partner at industry consultant Convergence Catalyst, said, “While the quantum may seem small by itself, the PPP model is likely to see large technology conglomerates such as Google or Microsoft join hands with a Centre-backed entity to create the compute infrastructure. Further, the development of the domain-specific AI models will cater to specific usage requirements of each ministry—such as a health-specific LLM catering to communications and data offerings of the Union health ministry."

Arun Prabhu, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand & Mangaldas, said the mission can offer “a great opportunity for innovators to partner with the government, and enable accelerated development".

The Cabinet also approved the release of additional instalments of DA and dearness relief (DR) to employees and pensioners effective 1 January. DA will increase from 50% of the basic pay or pension, from the current 46%. Goyal said with this, house rent allowance (HRA) will also rise, in addition to improvements in other benefits including gratuity. Taken all this together, employees and pensioners would be benefitting by ₹24,400 crore from January 2024 to February 2025, the minister said.

The welfare measure comes at a time consumer price index based inflation was reported at 5.1% in January, down from 5.69% in December. Food inflation stood higher at 8.3% in January as erratic monsoon impacted farm output. The government expects farm output to expand at a slower pace of 0.7% in 2023-24, down from 4.7% in 2022-23. The increase in DA and DR will cost the government ₹12,868.72 crore a year.

The Cabinet also extended the ₹300 cooking gas subsidy on LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), for the next fiscal (2024-25). The subsidy was to end this fiscal. The extension would lead to an outgo of ₹12,000 crore for the government. As on 1 March 2024, there were over 102.7 million PMUY beneficiaries.

On 5 January, Mint reported that the scheme may be extended for another year with an outgo of ₹10,000-12,000 crore. In October last year, the subsidy was increased from ₹200 to ₹300 per cylinder for up to 12 cylinders annually. A price cut of ₹200 per cylinder was also announced earlier on 30 August 2023. In the national capital, PMUY beneficiaries now pay ₹603 per (domestic) cylinder of cooking gas, while others pay ₹903.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved raising minimum support prices (MSP) for raw jute for 2024-25. The approval will see a hilke in MSP of raw jute for 2024-25 to ₹5,335 per quintal from ₹5,050 per quintal in the previous year.

The Union cabinet also approved Unnati-2024, a central sector scheme to develop industries and create jobs in the North East, over a period of 10 years, at a cost of ₹10,037 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the minimum support price (MSP) for raw jute for the 2024-25 season at ₹5,335 per quintal, an increase of ₹285 a quintal over the previous season. This will ensure a return of 64.8% over the all India weighted average cost of production.

The announced MSP of raw jute for 2024-25 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

The AI Mission will have seven key objectives—building compute capacity as mentioned above, innovation centres to build LLMs that will cater to singular industries, a datasets platform to offer non-personal data for all interested parties, an 'application development initiative' that will create a marketplace for AI services that will be commercially marketed, a 'FutureSkills' initiative that will create AI courses in undergraduate, postgraduate and research divisions, a startup funding initiative that will "support and accelerate deep-tech AI startups and provide them streamlined access to funding to enable futuristic AI projects," and "recognizing the need for adequate guardrails to advance the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of AI"—in order to build what the government called a 'safe and trusted AI'.

It was not immediately clear if Bhashini, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)’s Indic language datasets project, will continue to operate as an independent entity, or be merged into the unified platform within the India AI Mission.

Puja Das, Rituraj Baruah, and Gireesh Chandra Prasad in New Delhi contributed to the story.

