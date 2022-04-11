Domestic air passenger traffic for fiscal 2022 is estimated at 84 million, an increase of 59% over previous year period, said ratings agency Icra. The air traffic is still 40% below the pre-Covid levels.

For March, the air passenger traffic rose 37% sequentially and 35% year-on-year to 10.6 million. The airlines’ capacity deployment for March was 12% higher than the last year period.

The rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continues to play spoilsport for the industry, Icra said, adding that prices in April are higher by 93.4% on a YoY basis, a result of increased crude oil prices due to geo-political issues.

Icra said it continues to maintain a negative outlook on the the Indian aviation industry and it reflects the view that the financial performance of Indian airlines is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, as recoveryin domestic passenger traffic to pre-Covid levels is likely only by FY24.

In addition to the escalating ATF prices, which Icra says will continue to pose a major threat to the profitability of the airlines in the near term.

The recovery in domestic passenger traffic in FY22 was gradual, given the cascading impact of the new variant of Covid-19, however, near term recovery will be relatively fast paced given the near to normalcy seen in domestic airline operations, Icra noted.

Icra further expects the recovery in passenger traffic to be relatively fast paced in FY23, given the near normalcy seen in domestic airline operations aided by the waning threat of the pandemic, resumption of scheduled international operations by domestic carriers and likely pick-up in leisure and business travel.

The ratings agency said some airlines face financial distress, stretched liquidity issues, while others have sufficient liquidity or financial support from a strong parent, which is likely to help them sustain over the near term.

For others, the credit metrics and liquidity profile have been under significant stress. To ease liquidity pressures, most airlines have undertaken several cost rationalisation measures, including salary cuts for their employees, leave-without-pay options and laying off pilots and crew members to cut costs," according to Icra

"Until profitability and cash inflows improve, the airlines will require funding support to meet their expenses," it said.

