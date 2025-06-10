Air quality panel signs MoU to reduce dust pollution in Delhi, nearby areas

In a step towards reducing the dust pollution from roads in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, according to a statement.

Poor road maintenance and road dust, composed of dust from unpaved roads, generate large amounts of suspended particulate matter. It is an acute problem and poses health risks if inhaled. Transforming urban roads through scientific design, sustainable greening, and modern technologies is one of the key long-term solutions for lessening dust pollution from roads and improving air quality in the region.

Under the MoU, CSIR-CRRI and SPA will provide institutional support and technical guidance to the Project Monitoring Cell (PMC) being set up at CAQM. CRRI and SPA will help CAQM through guidance in setting up the PMC, suggesting suitable manpower requirements for the same, and guiding the hired resources in monitoring the development and redevelopment of roads on the Standard Framework. A dedicated dashboard will also be created to ensure data-driven tracking and monitoring of specific road projects.

Taking a step in this direction to reduce the dust pollution, in the first phase, the Commission in due consultations with NCR state governments and GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), has taken up nine highly urbanized and industrialized cities of NCR—Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi and Neemrana.

The tripartite MoU aims to facilitate the establishment and operationalisation of a project monitoring cell at CAQM by CSIR-CRRI and SPA. The PMC will oversee and support the phased implementation of the framework in NCR states to effectively develop roads aligned with its broad elements.