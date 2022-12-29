NEW DELHI : While rising air passenger traffic has been celebrated, aspired and encouraged by the government and private companies, airport infrastructure has failed to keep pace with it, resulting in chaotic scenes at major airports during peak travel seasons, analysts and industry experts said.

“Airport infrastructure at metro airports such as Delhi and Mumbai will be stretched for the next 18 months. While the two airports are taking measures to meet rising demand, it may ease capacity constraints in the next 1-2 quarters. Additionally, the rise in demand and increasing fleet size will put further pressure on the airside at these airports over the next 18 months or so," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director and practice leader, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, said.

Delhi airport is India’s largest as well as the busiest, with an annual handling capacity of 70 million passengers. While traffic fell for all airports in India due to the onset of the pandemic, it has picked up significantly in the last quarter of 2022.

It has been handling more than the current capacity, at around 200,000 daily passengers, during this month on the back of favourable sentiments in the peak holiday season. Once the expansion work at Delhi airport is completed by 2023-end, 100 million passengers will be able to pass through the airport.

Similarly, Mumbai, the second in line, has a capacity to handle 50-52 million passengers a year, or a daily average of around 140,000. It handled the highest-ever passenger movement at 150,000 on 10 December, beating its previous record of 106,713 passengers on 22 December 2017.

At Bengaluru, the new terminal is set to take the capacity to 50-60 million passengers per year from 25-36 million currently. Following the expansion at Hyderabad, the capacity will increase to 34 million passengers per year from 21 million passengers now.

Aviation consultancy CAPA India is expecting infrastructure at metro and other private non-metro airports, barring Mumbai, to significantly improve from the winter schedule of 2023.

“Demand is back to pre-covid levels, but infrastructure remains like it was prior to covid, with significant shortages. Hence, the normalization of traffic is impacting, especially during the peak season. Airports in India continued its infrastructure expansion without disruption during covid, and it will be of critical importance once new capacity is inducted in the system," it added.

The pace of operationalizing alternative systems in Delhi and Mumbai will be crucial for the near term, even if they witness a low single-digit rise in air traffic from pre-covid levels, as it will pressure existing capacities.

Between FY15 and FY20, air traffic logged a compound annual growth rate of around 12%, driven by growing penetration of air travel beyond the metros, on the back of government schemes like Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik, besides inherent benefits of time-saving during travel for distances of over 500 km, and the focus on infrastructure development, Crisil said in a recent note.

The proposed Jewar airport, which is around 80 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is expected to handle 12 million passengers per year after the completion of phase I of the project, while the Navi Mumbai International airport is expected to have a capacity of 10 million passengers in the first phase.

“Capacity expansion at large airports is in the final stage and will be available in 2023. The expansion of the Bangalore airport is almost complete. Hyderabad is expected by March 2023, and Delhi is expected by September. These airports handle a large share of both domestic and international passengers," Vinay Kumar G, vice president of corporate ratings, ICRA Ltd, said.

An investment plan worth ₹90,000 crore is already underway across Indian airports, including public and private funds. State-run Airports Authority of India has taken up the development of new and existing airports with a projected capital expenditure of around Rs. 25,000 crore in the next five years. This includes the construction of new terminals, expansion and modification of existing terminals, and expansion and/ or strengthening of existing runways, among other works. Expansion projects of around ₹30,000 crore are also underway in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Additionally, Rs. 36,000 crores have been planned for investment in developing new greenfield airports across the country under public-private partnership mode.

“It is important that these expansion works work on full steam and on time. Otherwise, we will witness more disruption at airports in the future as the traffic from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are also on the rise on the back of work-from-home options for corporate workers and more disposable income," an analyst said.

With Navi Mumbai and Noida airports likely to be operational in 2025 - and with the current infrastructure upgrades- India will have adequate airport capacity for the near to medium term- however, some of the AAI airports need to augment capacity in line with demand, otherwise some of the non-metro airports may constrain the system, CAPA India added.