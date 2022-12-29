Air traffic outpacing infra at major domestic airports

An investment plan worth ₹90,000 crore is already underway across Indian airports, including public and private funds. State-run Airports Authority of India has taken up the development of new and existing airports with a projected capital expenditure of around Rs. 25,000 crore in the next five years. This includes the construction of new terminals, expansion and modification of existing terminals, and expansion and/ or strengthening of existing runways, among other works. Expansion projects of around ₹30,000 crore are also underway in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Additionally, Rs. 36,000 crores have been planned for investment in developing new greenfield airports across the country under public-private partnership mode.