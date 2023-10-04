Airbnb contributed ₹1,480 crore to Goa's GDP through guests spends in 2022: Report
According to the research from Oxford Economics, Goa had the largest share of Airbnb guest spending, amounting to a total of $189 million (approx. ₹1,480 crore) in 2022, in areas like purchases on transportation, restaurants, retail stores, and retail stores.
American San Francisco-based company Airbnb is an important pillar of Goa’s tourism industry, contributing over $108 million ( ₹850 crore) to the gross domestic product and supporting over 11,500 local jobs in 2022 alone, said a new research from Oxford Economics.
