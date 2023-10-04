American San Francisco-based company Airbnb is an important pillar of Goa’s tourism industry, contributing over $108 million ( ₹850 crore) to the gross domestic product and supporting over 11,500 local jobs in 2022 alone, said a new research from Oxford Economics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the research, Goa had the largest share of Airbnb guest spending, amounting to a total of $189 million (approx. ₹1,480 crore) in 2022, in areas like purchases on transportation, restaurants, retail stores, and retail stores.

The report also highlighted the powerful multiplier effect Airbnb guest spending has within local communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Goa is a highly sought-after tourism destination and is one of the most popular destinations in India. We recognize the immense value of fostering tourism that is not just high quality but also sustainable and supports our Goan community. This report reaffirms the profound positive impact Airbnb guests leave on local families, businesses, and communities. As the backbone of Goa’s economy, the tourism industry not only offers micro-entrepreneurship opportunities but also employs locals in various tourism-related activities," said Airbnb India's -- Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan -- General Manager Amanpreet Bajaj.

Bajaj added that Airbnb is mulling deepening its collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department, aiming to promote tourism that is both of the highest quality as well as fosters responsible travel practices, thereby enhancing the travelers’ experience while simultaneously nurturing the local communities across the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hosting on Airbnb for over 2 years, Cheryl Gonsalves said, while speaking on her journey, "I embarked on my hosting adventure in Goa, initially knowing very little about the intricacies of running a hospitality business. Airbnb proved to be the perfect platform for me to take my first steps, and since then, I've expanded to 8 listings in the city. Along the way, I've had the privilege of welcoming guests from all corners of the world, and I've been able to employ more local staff to ensure that my guests continue to enjoy the authentic local experience. Over the years, Airbnb has not only enabled me but has also empowered many hosts in Goa to achieve financial independence and has played an important role in promoting hospitality micro-entrepreneurship in the state."

The report further found out that Airbnb in 2022 contributed over $920 million ( ₹7,200 crore) to India’s Gross Domestic Product and supported over 85,000 jobs. In 2022, Airbnb guests spent a total of $815 million ( ₹6,400 crore) in India, more than double the 2019 levels.

