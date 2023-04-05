Aligning the silver economy opportunity to meet a mega futuristic potential

The National Commission of Population projects that the share of the elderly population in India stood at approximately 9% in 2011 and is projected to grow to 18% by 2036. Population ageing world over is going to be one of the significant social transformations of the 21st century. As the world population ages, the so-called "silver economy" is becoming an increasingly important market. The ageing population presents a range of opportunities for companies, but there is a need for businesses to align their strategies with the futuristic potential of this market.

