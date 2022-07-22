All jobs businesses cut in pandemic are back, but not where they were lost

Low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021 helped spur home purchases, and many Americans, stuck at home, looked to spruce up their spaces. As a result, residential contractor jobs were up by 5.6% this June from February 2020. Still, the gains are tapering off: Residential contract employment didn’t budge from May to June, while residential construction jobs declined, likely reflecting the early stages of a housing-market slowdown. Residential construction jobs could face a deeper slump as the Fed increases interest rates to cool inflation.