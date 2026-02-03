Trade deal guards sensitive sectors, fine print being ironed out: Goyal
Dhirendra Kumar 7 min read 03 Feb 2026, 10:51 pm IST
Summary
The India-US trade pact is currently in the final stages of technical detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries. US tariffs of 50% on India are expected to fall to 18% once the deal takes effect.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The India-US trade agreement protects all sensitive sectors for New Delhi, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said, signalling the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers, fishermen and the dairy sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story