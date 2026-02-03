Trade deal guards sensitive sectors, fine print being ironed out: Goyal

In his social media post, Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and that the agreement was reached “effective immediately." The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including trade and efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, he claimed. Trump also said that Modi had agreed to stop India’s Russian oil purchases and instead buy more energy from the US and, potentially, Venezuela. The US president said India would buy more than $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal and other goods, and commit to “Buy American" at a much higher level.