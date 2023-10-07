All states for 28% GST on online money gaming effective from 1 October: Revenue Secy Sanjay Malhotra
The clarification comes in the context of some of the states not being able to pass state GST law changes when the new tax regime for online money games kicked in from 1 October as had been decided by the Council, creating some confusion among the industry.
New Delhi: As of now 18 states have passed legislative changes to implement the 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos and all the remaining states have agreed to make the necessary changes which will have effect from 1 October, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said at a briefing.