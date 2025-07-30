Donald Trump's full statement announcing 25% tariffs, plus penalty on India: ‘All things not good…’

US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India, citing high duties and non-monetary trade barriers. He criticised India's military purchases from Russia, while imposing a penalty and stated that the tariff would take effect from August 1 onwards.

Advertisement

Read Trump's full post here – In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

He highlighted that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, the country that has enabled the war in Ukraine, according to Trump. Therefore, he wants to levy a ‘penalty’ on India from Friday onwards.

He further added, “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”

Advertisement

In another post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!”

Prior to announcing tariffs on India, Trump said that even though India is a good friend to the US, the nation has charged “more tariffs” than nearly any other nation.

“Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request...The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country...” President Trump told the reporters in a video shared by ANI.

Also Read | Mercedes Sees Earnings Drop Over Tariffs, China Competition

Trump's tariffs The US President's announcement comes days after the end of the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. In April, Trump announced a 10% base tariff rate and additional tariffs up to 50% for trading partners, significantly affecting the financial markets. However, he later paused these tariffs for 90 days, allowing time for negotiations with trading partners. Earlier, Trump stated that after the July 9 deadline, tariffs could rise even further, up to 70%, starting from August 1.