Aluminium association seeks PMO’s intervention as coal supply deteriorates

Although the prescribed level of coal stocks for the industry is at least 15 days, it is now seeing dangerously low stocks of less than 4 days. The aluminium industry needs stable, uninterrupted supplies of power to keep its smelters running. To put things in perspective, one ton of aluminium production requires 14,500 units of continuous power, which is about 15 times that of steel production (~1000 units/MT) and nearly 145 times that of Cement production (~100 units/MT), said the association.