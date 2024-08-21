’Amazon investment won’t support Indian economy’: Piyush Goyal flags ‘predatory price’ risks for local retailers

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday criticized Amazon's business practices and said the company's investments in India have often been used to cover its business losses.

Nikita Prasad
Published21 Aug 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has flagged predatory price concerns for local retailers
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has flagged predatory price concerns for local retailers

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged predatory price concerns for small and local retailers in India, saying that multinational e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are not ‘citizen-centric’ and will not support the Indian economy. The minister accused Amazon and other online and in-store e-commerce companies of pricing practices and said the sector's rapid rise should not disrupt millions of brick-and-mortar stores in the country.

"When Amazon says we are going to invest a billion dollars in India and we all celebrate, we forget the underlying story that this billion dollars is not coming for any great service or investment to support the Indian economy," said Goyal. Do the losses "not smell of predatory pricing to any of you ... what was that loss for? They are not allowed to sell to consumers (directly)," he added.

At the launch of a report on 'Net Impact of E-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India' of Pahle India Foundation as the Chief Guest in New Delhi today, Goyal said that the growth of e-commerce must democratize the distribution of benefits amongst the larger section of society.

Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart have reshaped India's retail landscape in recent years. Both companies have invested billions of dollars to expand and attract consumers to their platforms, which offer lucrative discounts.

Drawing comparisons with Western countries, Goyal noted the decline of traditional "mom and pop" stores in countries like the United States and Europe due to the rise of e-commerce. He pointed out that Switzerland has a cautious approach to e-commerce.

"I’m not wishing away e-commerce. It's here to stay," Goyal emphasized, "but we must think carefully and cautiously about its role. Is predatory pricing good for the country?” The commerce minister expressed his concern about the impact of e-commerce on local businesses and employment, particularly in sectors like pharmacies and mobile phone repair shops. 

Goyal also urged the business community and experts to carefully study and evaluate the impact of e-commerce in the context of the needs of the country in a detailed and scientific manner.

21 Aug 2024
